This toolkit is designed to help you implement the OECD Recommendation on Digital Government Strategies. By comparing good practices across OECD countries, this site can guide decision-makers in using digital technologies to encourage innovation, transparency, and efficiency in the public sector.
OECD Recommendation on Digital Government Strategies
View the Recommendation supporting the development and implementation of digital government strategies to bring governments closer to citizens and businesses.
Rebooting Public Service Delivery
Comparative study highlighting the opportunities Open Government Data (OGD) can bring to public sector innovation while raising awareness on some of the main implications that need to be tackled to successfully attain the benefits.