Social Media Use by Governments

The analysis is based on a large amount of empirical data, including a survey of OECD governments on policies and objectives in this area. Major challenges are discussed, notably those related to the uncertainty of institutions on how to best leverage social media beyond "corporate" communications.



The paper proposes tools to guide decision makers: a checklist of issues to be considered by government institutions, a set of potential indicators to appraise impacts, and a range of options for more in-depth policy analysis.



Main areas



Executive Summary









Taking stock of social media use in government





Potential and challenges of social media use in government











Managing the change in government to create impact







Conclusion

