Social Media Use by Governments

Focusing on government institutions, as opposed to personalities, this report examines how social media is being used to deliver better public services and to create more open policy processes.
The analysis is based on a large amount of empirical data, including a survey of OECD governments on policies and objectives in this area. Major challenges are discussed, notably those related to the uncertainty of institutions on how to best leverage social media beyond "corporate" communications.
Taking stock of social media use in government
Potential and challenges of social media use in government
Managing the change in government to create impact
