Social Media Use by Governments

Focusing on government institutions, as opposed to personalities, this report examines how social media is being used to deliver better public services and to create more open policy processes. 

The analysis is based on a large amount of empirical data, including a survey of OECD governments on policies and objectives in this area. Major challenges are discussed, notably those related to the uncertainty of institutions on how to best leverage social media beyond "corporate" communications.


The paper proposes tools to guide decision makers: a checklist of issues to be considered by government institutions, a set of potential indicators to appraise impacts, and a range of options for more in-depth policy analysis.

Executive Summary



Taking stock of social media use in government

 

Potential and challenges of social media use in government



Managing the change in government to create impact

 

Conclusion

Monitoring social media use for governments

 

