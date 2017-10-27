Conference on Artificial Intelligence - "AI: Intelligent Machines, Smart Policies"

Last year Stephen Hawking controversially claimed that artificial intelligence (AI) will be “either the best or worst thing” for humanity. While AI is on track to help tackle global challenges and deliver considerable benefits, it also creates new challenges and questions linked, for instance, to the future of work, privacy, governance, and public research. Learning algorithms already greet us on our digital devices, influence our purchases, govern our news feeds, and will soon drive our cars.

What sort of policy and institutional frameworks should guide AI design and use, as autonomous and self-taught machines become part of our everyday lives?

And as it permeates economies and societies, how can we ensure that AI benefits society as a whole?