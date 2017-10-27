Conference on Artificial Intelligence - "AI: Intelligent Machines, Smart Policies"
26-27 October 2017 OECD, Paris
Last year Stephen Hawking controversially claimed that artificial intelligence (AI) will be “either the best or worst thing” for humanity. While AI is on track to help tackle global challenges and deliver considerable benefits, it also creates new challenges and questions linked, for instance, to the future of work, privacy, governance, and public research. Learning algorithms already greet us on our digital devices, influence our purchases, govern our news feeds, and will soon drive our cars.
What sort of policy and institutional frameworks should guide AI design and use, as autonomous and self-taught machines become part of our everyday lives?
And as it permeates economies and societies, how can we ensure that AI benefits society as a whole?
The OECD conference “AI: Intelligent Machines, Smart Policies” will bring together policymakers, representatives of civil society and AI experts from industry and academia to discuss opportunities and challenges and the role of policy and international co-operation.
Topics of discussion will include:
- the state of AI research
- AI applications & case studies, focusing on science and space applications
- the AI policy landscape
- employment and skills
- responsibility, liability and safety
- privacy and security
- transparency and ethics
Dates: Thursday-Friday, 26-27 October 2017
Location: OECD Conference Centre, Paris, France
Attendance: Participation is by invitation due to space constraints. Participants will include government delegates from a range of domains including digital economy ministries, labour ministries, space agency representatives, research ministries, data protection authorities and consumer protection agencies.
Contact: For further information, please contact AI@oecd.org.
Webcast: You will be able to follow the event live on this page.
The conference is being organised by the OECD with support from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications of Japan (MIC).
This event is a part of the OECD’s wider Going Digital project, which aims to give policymakers the tools they need to help their economies and societies prosper in a world that is increasingly digital and data-driven.
Further reading
What artificial intelligence really means for policy makers
Blog post by Wonki Min, Chair of the OECD Committee for Digital Economy Policy.
Technology outlook on artificial intelligence and blockchain
This chapter of the OECD Digital Economy Outlook 2017 explores the characteristics, opportunities and challenged raised by two of the currently most promising technological developments. It takes a timely look at the potential benefits and opportunities offered by AI as it begins to take hold and slowly penetrate, if not disrupt and transform, our economies and societies.
Public acceptance and emerging production technologies
Public acceptance of technology is a key factor in how innovation impacts society. This chapter from the report The Next Production Revolution considers public acceptance issues in biotechnology, nanotechnology, big data and AI.
