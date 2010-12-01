OECD Southeast Asia Regional Forum, 25-26 March 2014

‌What is the context? Tweet #oecdsea



At the OECD 2013 Ministerial meeting, the OECD Council agreed to establish a comprehensive Southeast Asia Regional Programme. The Programme aims to support the regional economic integration process and reform priorities in Southeast Asia. Building on existing structures, the Regional Programme will provide a platform for exchange of good practices and mutual learning between policy makers in Southeast Asia and OECD countries.



The Regional Programme was launched at the OECD Ministerial Council Meeting in May 2014. Ahead of this launch the 2014 OECD Southeast Asia Regional Forum was an important opportunity to hear the perspectives from countries in the region on how the Regional Programme can be most useful to them. It addressed policy themes relevant for the ongoing regional integration process as well as the domestic reform agendas of SEA countries.



What was discussed?

The OECD Southeast Asia Regional Forum's discussions revolved around Regional Competitiveness for Sustained Growth.



Individual sessions focused on: investment policy and promotion, SME policies, public-private partnerships, regulatory reform, knowledge-sharing and innovation.

These discussions contribute to the objectives of the 2015 ASEAN Economic Community.



An Expert Seminar discussed key themes and priorities for the Southeast Asia Regional Programme. A private sector session elaborated recommendations to the Forum, and a Gender Initiative Brainstorming lunch discussed ways to strengthen women's role in the economy. ‌

The main Forum day was structured around three high level panels. Each panel drew upon the conclusions of the expert seminar sessions held the previous day as well as private sector input; a final session allowed stakeholders and partners to comment on the substance of the Programme.





‌