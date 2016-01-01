Science et technologie

Researchers are embarking on increasingly diverse careers where collaboration, networking and interdisciplinarity are becoming more important. Transferable skills (e.g. communication skills and problem-solving abilities) can help researchers operate more effectively in different work environments. While researchers acquire some of these skills in the course of studies and work, attention is turning to the role of formal training.
 

This study analyses countries' government and institutional level policies on formal training in transferable skills for researchers, from doctoral students through to experienced research managers. It draws on results from a cross-country policy quesionnaire on transferable skills training strategies and programmes, including formal training and workplace-based options, as well as discussions at a policy-oriented workshop with OECD delegates and experts. The study represents a first step to analysing transferable skills for researchers in OECD countries.

The study points to the significant role of individual institutions in setting strategies and providing transferable skills training programmes. While the scope for governments to improve on current arrangements is difficult to assess, the study suggests policy makers could boost policy monitoring and evaluation, facilitate dialogue between academia and industry, encourage workplace-based training options, and leverage collaborative research to support transferable skills training for researchers at all levels.

Summary (download)
 

Chapter 1. Issues in transferable skills training for researchers

  • Definitions and the scope of the study
  • Transferable skills for a diversity of careers and better research
  • Acquiring transferable skills: The role of formal training
  • Roles and responsibilities in transferable skills training
  • Key points and open questions

Chapter 2. Current approaches to transferable skills training for researchers

  • Introduction
  • Overview of government responses: Training for researchers
  • Overview of institutional responses: Training for researchers
  • Overview of responses: Other training activity
  • Overall patterns

Chapter 3. Transferable skills for researchers: Policy challenges and directions

  • Workshop discussions: Views on the future of transferable skills training for researchers
  • What this study suggests about transferable skills training policy

Annex A. Respondents to the questionnaire

Annex B. Approaches to transferable skills training for researchers: Country notes

Annex C. Workshop agenda

