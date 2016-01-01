This survey targets authors who have published in scientific peer-reviewed journals. The survey aims to collect information on their activities from the underpinning research to its ultimate outcomes, covering the review, publication and dissemination processes. The initial phase of the study aims to inform policy-relevant questions on the subject of open access to publications and research outcomes and the potential implications of open science.
The specific research questions being considered are the following:
These questions will be investigated according to scientific domains, country, and other personal and work characteristics. The study is designed to provide elements to evaluate the implications for incentives, funding and behaviour of different access systems that policy makers have been recently considering.
The survey is currently in its pilot phase. The pilot aims to identify whether the OECD, an internationally respected producer and publisher of statistical evidence across a wide range of policy areas, can secure sufficiently high response rates from scientific authors across several countries that yield representative and robust statistical results. This work is being carried out under the aegis of the Committee for Scientific and Technological Policy's Working Party of National Experts on Science and Technology Indicators (NESTI) that is responsible for OECD statistics and indicators on science, technology and innovation.
The initial round of analysis on this survey has now been completed, reviewed and approved within the OECD. Detailed results are now available at the link below:
Survey microdata for approximately 6000 respondents are being anonymised for use by interested researchers.
Selected results from the survey have featured so far in:
For any questions or clarifications please contact: surveyonscience [at] oecd.org
