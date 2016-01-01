The Ministerial offered a unique opportunity for top decision makers to:

1. Get to the heart of job creation and strong, sustainable and inclusive growth

Science and technology policies will be essential enablers of a new future. Innovation, economic growth and job creation demand scientific and technological advances – they will be at the core of the next production revolution that could yield cheaper and cleaner energy, new methods that transform manufacturing and services, and novel responses to social and environmental challenges such as ageing, social exclusion and climate change. The Daejeon Ministerial will address head-on the challenges policy makers face in setting S&T policy for jobs and for strong, sustainable and inclusive growth, in a world of tight budgets, intense international linkages, new global scientific powers and increased diversity of stakeholders.

2. Meet other global decision makers

More than 50 countries will be invited to participate in the Daejeon Ministerial, from OECD and emerging economies, including the key partner countries Brazil, China, India, Indonesia and South Africa. ASEAN members and Latin American countries, as growing partners with the OECD, will be particularly represented. The Ministerial will be preceded by a World Science and Technology Leader’s Forum that will bring together high level actors from academia, industry, civil society and government from around the world. The Daejeon Ministerial offers an opportunity for Ministers and government officials to meet their global counterparts and key policy shapers, and exchange ideas with top STI thinkers.

3. Showcase cutting-edge policy

The economic crisis has served as a useful “wake-up call” for governments to check that their science and technology policies are still fit for purpose. In recent years, most countries have implemented national innovation strategies, and have been adjusting policies to strengthen public research, promote excellence, increase the impact of public research on society and the economy, boost business sector innovation, enhance innovative entrepreneurship, and activate global co-operation for science and technology. The policy mix has shifted towards more competitive higher education actors and more use of tax credits (with less emphasis on direct subsidies); crowd funding and crowd sourcing are changing the way science is funded and performed. The Daejeon Ministerial brings together countries at the cutting edge of policy design, allowing participants to showcase their policy achievements, glean ideas for priority policy areas, and discuss good practice policy settings.

4. Influence and strengthen the international STI policy environment

When speaking with one voice, countries can have a powerful influence on the trajectory of international STI policy. The OECD’s Innovation Strategy 2015 will be presented at the Ministerial, and discussions could lead to joint policy initiatives that will shape global STI efforts, notably regarding access to data, scientific advice for policy making, international co-operation in science, and the development of better evidence for policy analysis and impact assessment. Decisions made at the Ministerial could also feed into the agendas of other international platforms for policy making, including the United Nations, the G7 or the G20. The Daejeon Ministerial provides a unique opportunity for top policy makers to influence the international STI policy environment in support of national economic goals, global responses to economic and social challenges, and inclusive development.

5. Set the agenda for the future

The OECD has a long tradition of developing international recommendations in a wide range of STI policy areas. Often they are outcomes of Ministerial meetings, where forward agendas are set and mandates issued. The Daejeon Ministerial will culminate in a “Daejeon Declaration”, on Enabling our Common Future: STI for Strong, Sustainable and Inclusive Growth. This will set the course for the OECD’s work on scientific and technological policy for the next five years, and will help set directions for the 2016 Blue Sky III conference that will set the STI measurement agenda.