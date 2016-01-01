The OECD Workshop on New Forms of Incentive Funding for Public Research

The OECD Workshop on New Forms of Incentive for Public Research will be held at the OECD Headquarters in Paris on 29 November 2011. Click here for the agenda.



Following the work on Performance-based Funding for Public Research in Tertiary Education Institutions the Working Party on Research Institutions and Human Resources (RIHR) has launched a new study on New Forms of Incentive Funding for Public Research. In recent years new forms of research funding have emerged that do not easily fit into standard funding categories such as institutional (or block) and project funding. Some countries are currently experimenting with new ways of distributing public funding for research to enable management to undertake large, long-term investments and/or prioritise selected fields of research. These initiatives have features of both institutional and project funding. The study will provide a stocktaking of country experiences in the provision of these initiatives and the effects of these new forms of funding in universities and public research institutions (PRIs).

This workshop brings together subject experts and members of the RIHR Working Party to launch the work, share ideas and learn about various types of initiatives in OECD countries. The workshop will provide the basis for a discussion on the direction of the study and the main policy issues that need to be addressed by the work.

For more information contact Ester Basri

Documents connexes