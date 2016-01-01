|
Published: February 2014
National research systems face an increasingly competitive environment for ideas, talent and funds, and governments have shifted from institutional core funding to project funding, often on a competitive basis, or reward success in raising third-party funds in performance-based funding schemes.
It is in this context that “research excellence initiatives” (REIs) have emerged. These instruments are designed to encourage outstanding research by providing large-scale, long-term funding to designated research units. They provide funds for research and related measures, such as the improvement or extension of physical infrastructure, the recruitment of outstanding researchers from abroad, and researcher training.
Research excellence initiatives: A new form of competitive research funding
Research excellence initiatives and government ministries
Research excellence initiatives and centres of excellence
Country case studies
Denmark: Centres of excellence
The German Excellence Initiative
Japanese experience with centres of excellence
Norwegian centres of excellence
Research excellence in Portugal and its funding
