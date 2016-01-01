OECD Global Science Forum report on data and research infrastructure for the social sciences

Data-driven and evidence-based research is fundamental to understanding and responding effectively and efficiently to global challenges related to the health and well-being of populations around the world. Spurred by the rapid growth in new forms of data collected in conjunction with commercial transactions, internet searches, social networking, and the like, and by technological advances in the capacity to access and link existing survey, census, and administrative data sets, the potential payoff for international and multidisciplinary collaboration of scientific groups to address these challenges is increasing rapidly.

The OECD Global Science Forum established an expert group to review developments in international data availability, consider their suitability for comparative research, detail the challenges to be addressed, and make recommendations to respond to these new opportunities.

This February 2013 report presents the findings and recommendations of the group.

Download the report here (pdf).