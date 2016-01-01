|
The use of new nanomaterials in tyre production could help foster the sustainability of the tyre industry and reduce the environmental impact of vehicles, if the potential environmental, health and safety risks of the technology are managed carefully, according to the new OECD report Nanotechnology and Tyres: Greening Industry and Transport.
The report presents the potential of new nanomaterials and highlights the remaining challenges for their safe and sustainable introduction in the tyre industry.
Yet tools and frameworks are needed to support decision making for assessing the economic, social and environmental impacts of the introduction of new nanomaterials in tyre production. In particular the development of industry-specific guidance to assess the environmental, health and safety risks at various stages of products development is critical.
The report emphasises the importance of:
This report summarises the conclusions of a two years project, which was originally proposed and supported by the Business and Industry Advisor Committee to the OECD (BIAC) through the Tyre Industry Project (TIP) of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD).
