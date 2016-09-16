On 15-16 September 2016 the OECD organised a High Level Event on the Knowledge Triangle in Paris. The High Level Event on the Knowledge Triangle offers offered an opportunity for senior government officials and a wide range of stakeholders to meet and share experiences on how to better leverage and integrate the various missions – education, research and engagement in order to increase the contribution of higher education and public research institutions to innovation and economic growth. The event was opened by High Level Panel including state secretaries for Science from Norway (Bjørn Haugstad) Spain (Carmen Vela Olmo) and the Russian Federation (Veniamin Kaganov) and Geoff Mulgan, CEO of NESTA, UK. Portuguese Minister of Science, Technology and Higher Education, Manuel Heitor delivered a keynote speech where he made a plea for developing learning landscapes to ground practice-based learning and research in a regional development context. Zakri A. Hamid, Science Advisor to the Prime Minister of Malaysia, gave a speech on national policies. The event provided input into the ongoing OECD project on the knowledge triangle that aims to provide practical insights on the role that education and research funding policies; governance structures; institutional leadership and stakeholder involvement can play in helping higher education and research institutions to improve their education, research and third-mission activities. The OECD will deliver its final report to the Working Party on Innovation and Technology Policy (TIP) in December 2016. Welcome and Opening Remarks: Dirk Pilat, Deputy Director for Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI), OECD

Deborah Roseveare, Head of Skills Beyond School Division, Education and Skills Directorate, OECD High Level Panel: Bjørn Haugstad, Norwegian State Secretary for Education and Research

Carmen Vela Olmo, State Secretary for Research and Innovation, Spain

Veniamin Kaganov, Deputy-Minister of Education and Science of the Russian Federation

Geoff Mulgan, Chief Executive, NESTA, UK Session 1: National Policies to Promote the Knowledge Triangle in HEIs and PROs Yuko Harayama, Executive Member of the Council for Science and Technology Policy, Cabinet Office of Japan

Frédéric Forest, Deputy Director for Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Higher Education and Research, France

Zakri A. Hamid, Science Advisor to Prime Minister of Malaysia and Chair of National Professors Council

Panagiota Dionysopoulou, Director General for Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Research and Religious Affairs, Greece Session 2: Place-Based Innovation Policies and the Knowledge Triangle Kristel Baele, President of the Executive Board of the Erasmus University Rotterdam

John Goddard, Newcastle University, United Kingdom

Henning Kroll, Fraunhofer Institute for Systems and Innovation Research, Karlsruhe, Germany

Armin Mahr, Senior Policy Advisor, Federal Ministry of Science, Research and Economy, Austria Session 3: Entrepreneurship and Collaboration Tools for Knowledge Triangle Activities in HEIs and PRIs Linnar Viik, Entrepreneur and co-founder of Skype, Estonia

Petri Räsänen, Director for Innovation in the Tampere Region Council, Finland Session 4: Governance and Institutional Leadership Dag Rune Olsen, Rector Professor, University of Bergen, Norway

Mu Rongping, Professor, Institute for Policy and Management, Chinese Academy of Sciences, People’s Republic of China

Barbara Sporn, Professor, WU Vienna University of Economics and Business, Austria

Joachim U. Knebel, Head of Division, Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, Germany

Erik Stam, Chair of Strategy, Organization and Entrepreneurship, Utrecht University School of Economics (U.S.E.) & Utrecht Centre for Entrepreneurship, Netherlands Session 5: Enhancing the Impacts of KT Activities on the Economy and Society Laurent Buisson, Vice-President for Development and Economic Partnerships, Université Pierre et Marie Curie, France

Federica Rossi,Senior Lecturer at Birkbeck University, London, United Kingdom

Yasemin Aslan, Director of the STI Policy Department, TUBITAK, Turkey

Elisabeth Ling, Senior Vice-President, Web Analytics, ELSEVIER, RELX group

Claudia Sarrico, Policy Analyst, Education and Skills Directorate, OECD Concluding remarks by: Alf Rasmussen, Secretary-General, Norwegian Association of Higher Education Institutions

Armin Mahr, Senior Policy Advisor, Federal Ministry of Science, Research and Economy, Austria

Dominique Guellec, Head of the Science and Technology Policy Division, DSTI, OECD A special thanks to moderators: Dominique Guellec, Head of the Science and Technology Policy Division, DSTI, OECD

Shane Samuelson, Senior Analyst, Directorate for Education and Skills, OECD

Fernando Merida Martin, Head of Co-ordination, Ministry of Economy and Competitiveness, Spain

Mario Cervantes, Senior Economist and Head of the TIP Secretariat, Science and Technology Policy Division, DSTI, OECD

Kadri Ukrainski,Professor of Research and Innovation Policy, Head of the Chair of Public Economics and Policy, Tartu University, Estonia

Caroline Paunov, Senior Economist,Science and Technology Policy Division, DSTI, OECD