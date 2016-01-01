Regional Consultation on Intellectual Property Rights for Innovation in Southeast Asia

IP rights are important for building innovation capacities as they can provide incentives to invent and serve innovation by a number of indirect mechanisms: facilitating access to knowledge and inventions, facilitating international competitiveness and trade, enhancing opportunities for access to finance, etc.

Country studies, which are based on a detailed assessment of national IP systems, provide concrete policy recommendations. In order to do those assessments the project developed framework that identifies the critical factors of IP systems to support emerging countries’ innovation and development objectives.

Country studies of Colombia and Indonesia were published along with a detailed presentation of the framework in an OECD publication released in January 2014. A country study of Malaysia is currently being conducted as part of the current focus on IP in Southeast Asia.

For more information see http://oe.cd/ip-studies