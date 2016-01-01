Regional Consultation on Intellectual Property Rights for Innovation in Southeast Asia

This consultation held in Singapore brought together experts and policy makers from Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia, Malaysia, The Philippines, Singapore and Viet Nam. It provided an opportunity to exchange policy experiences, identify different challenges faced by countries in the region and best practice examples adopted to strengthen the contributions of the national intellectual property system to innovation. Moreover, an overview of the OECD’s engagement with the region and its projects aimed at supporting innovation policy design was given. Opportunities for future collaboration were discussed including the possibility of a cross-country report on intellectual property for innovation in Southeast Asia and collaboration in the next phase of the inclusive innovation project.
|Welcome and introductions
|
Presentation of OECD projects on national intellectual property systems and innovation [presentation (pdf)]
|
Country presentations of IP policies for innovation
Malaysia
Indonesia
Brunei Darussalam
The Philippines
Viet Nam
|
Perspectives on IP and innovation for inclusive growth in Southeast Asia
|
Workshop conclusions: Next steps and opportunities for collaboration
|
Background
|
IP rights are important for building innovation capacities as they can provide incentives to invent and serve innovation by a number of indirect mechanisms: facilitating access to knowledge and inventions, facilitating international competitiveness and trade, enhancing opportunities for access to finance, etc.
Country studies, which are based on a detailed assessment of national IP systems, provide concrete policy recommendations. In order to do those assessments the project developed framework that identifies the critical factors of IP systems to support emerging countries’ innovation and development objectives.
Country studies of Colombia and Indonesia were published along with a detailed presentation of the framework in an OECD publication released in January 2014. A country study of Malaysia is currently being conducted as part of the current focus on IP in Southeast Asia.
For more information see http://oe.cd/ip-studies
|
|
Related pages
Documents connexes