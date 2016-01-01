OECD Reviews of Innovation Policy: Slovenia

Table of contents | Look inside | Get the book

Pages: 188

Published: July 2012

ISBN 978-92-64-16722-3

Over the past two decades, Slovenia has made very substantial achievements and had notable success in economic and social development, underpinned by a transformation to a market-based economy and economic integration into European markets. This success opened the way for Slovenia’s accession to an enlarging European Union, membership in the European Monetary Union, and adherence to the Schengen agreement which greatly facilitates cross-border movement in much of the European continent. In a number of respects Slovenia has been leading among new EU Member States.

This review offers a comprehensive assessment of Slovenia's innovation system, focusing on the role of government. It provides concrete recommendations and identifies good practices.

This publication is part of the ongoing OECD Reviews of Innovation Policy series.

Table of contents

Overall Assessment and Recommendations



Chapter 1. Economic performance and framework conditions for innovation

Macroeconomic performance and productivity growth

International trade and foreign direct investment

Structural change: Production and international trade

Framework conditions for innovation

The role of innovation in Slovenia’s future economic development

Chapter 2. Performance in science, technology and innovation in an international comparison

Innovation inputs

Innovation outputs

International benchmarking of the system

Chapter 3. Innovation actors

Business sector

Universities (higher education institutions)

Public research organisations (PROs)

Interactions and linkages

Human resources for S&T and innovation

Chapter 4. The role of government

The evolution of Slovenia’s science, technology and innovation policy

Governance and the policy mix

Governance structures in supporting public research and business sector innovation

National sources for funding innovation

European funding and internationalisation

Strategic tasks of innovation policy – a functional assessment

How to obtain this publication

Readers can access the book choosing from the following options:

Documents connexes OECD Reviews of Innovation Policy