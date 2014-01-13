L'innovation dans la science, la technologie et l'industrie

National Intellectual Property Systems, Innovation and Economic Development with perspectives on Colombia and Indonesia

Published: January 2014

Innovation plays a pivotal role in economic development: this is one important lesson of the past decades. The build-up of innovation capacities has been central to successful growth experiences. Intellectual property (IP) rights are important for building up those innovation capacities, and are even more pivotal to the knowledge economy where intangible assets are critical. For this reason the national IP system is a policy area of potentially significant impact on innovation.

This publication addresses the role of national systems of IP in the socio-economic development of emerging countries, notably through their impact on innovation. It presents a framework that identifies the key mechanisms that enable IP systems to support emerging countries’ innovation and development objectives. This allows country studies to be conducted to identify strengths and weaknesses in the IP system from the perspective of contributions to national innovation performance.

The report also discusses two IP country studies conducted for Colombia and Indonesia. These are based on analyses of the national IP systems, drawing on country missions that gathered detailed information and feedback from stakeholders on IP-related priorities and bottlenecks. Concrete policy recommendations are provided for both countries.

 

Contents

Executive summary

Overall assessment and recommendations

Analysing the national intellectual property systems of developing and emerging countries

Study of Colombia’s national intellectual property system

Study of Indonesia’s national intellectual property system

Annex: Innovation, intellectual property rights and development - Background

Presentation of the project publication

Paris, France, 13 January 2014

Summary record (pdf)

Meeting objectives

The purpose of this event was to introduce the newly released first publication of the OECD Intellectual Property Systems, Innovation and Development project (learn more about the project). The meeting's objectives were to:

  • Present the main findings of the publication regarding its framework and the country studies of Colombia and Indonesia.
  • Discuss implications of the findings and alternative approaches to supporting national IP systems in developing and emerging countries.
  • Exchange policy experiences on questions of IP systems and innovation.

 

Session 1: Analysing Intellectual Property Systems in the Context of Developing and Emerging Countries

Overview of the Framework

Chair: Dirk Pilat, Deputy Director, Directorate for Science, Technology and Industry, OECD

Speakers:

  • Dominique Guellec, Head of Division, Directorate for Science, Technology and Industry, OECD: Presentation of the Framework Developed to Analyse National IP Systems (see the presentation)
  • Sacha Wunsch-Vincent, Senior Economic Office, WIPO: Discussion of the Framework and Presentation of Alternative Approaches to Supporting IP Systems in Developing and Emerging Countries
  • Christine Greenhalgh, Professor of Applied Economics (Emeritus), Department of Economics, University of Oxford: Perspectives on IP systems for Emerging and Developing Countries Systems (see the presentation)


Session 2: Presentation and Discussion of the Main Findings and Recommendations for Colombia

Colombia’s Intellectual Property system

Chair: Tony Clayton, Chief Economist, UK IPO

Speakers:

  • Caroline Paunov, Economist, Directorate for Science, Technology and Industry, OECD: Presentation of Main Findings for Colombia (see the presentation)
  • Oscar Salazar, National Planning Department of Colombia: Feedback and Perspectives on Colombia’s IP System


Session 3: Presentation and Discussion of the Main Findings and Recommendations for Indonesia

Indonesia’s Intellectual Property system

Chair: Dominique Guellec,Head of Division, Directorate for Science, Technology and Industry, OECD

Speakers:

  • Caroline Paunov, Economist, Directorate for Science, Technology and Industry, OECD: Presentation of Main Findings for Indonesia (see the presentation)
  • Didik Notosudjono, Indonesian Ministry of Science and Technology: Feedback and Perspective on Indonesia’s IP System

 

 

 

