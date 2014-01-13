National Intellectual Property Systems, Innovation and Economic Development with perspectives on Colombia and Indonesia

|
Published: January 2014
Main findings (pdf)
Innovation plays a pivotal role in economic development: this is one important lesson of the past decades. The build-up of innovation capacities has been central to successful growth experiences. Intellectual property (IP) rights are important for building up those innovation capacities, and are even more pivotal to the knowledge economy where intangible assets are critical. For this reason the national IP system is a policy area of potentially significant impact on innovation.
This publication addresses the role of national systems of IP in the socio-economic development of emerging countries, notably through their impact on innovation. It presents a framework that identifies the key mechanisms that enable IP systems to support emerging countries’ innovation and development objectives. This allows country studies to be conducted to identify strengths and weaknesses in the IP system from the perspective of contributions to national innovation performance.
The report also discusses two IP country studies conducted for Colombia and Indonesia. These are based on analyses of the national IP systems, drawing on country missions that gathered detailed information and feedback from stakeholders on IP-related priorities and bottlenecks. Concrete policy recommendations are provided for both countries.
Contents
Overall assessment and recommendations
Analysing the national intellectual property systems of developing and emerging countries
Study of Colombia’s national intellectual property system
Study of Indonesia’s national intellectual property system
Annex: Innovation, intellectual property rights and development - Background
Presentation
Overview of Colombia's IP system
