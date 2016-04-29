Symposium on Innovation and Inclusive Growth 2016

28-29 April 2016

OECD, Paris A joint event of the OECD, the World Bank and the Growth Dialogue, this symposium brought together leading experts and policy makers from advanced, emerging and developing economies to discuss the impacts of the main technologies. Key policy questions • What is the potential of new technologies as engines of growth? What factors are critical to competing in the emerging global economy?



• How disruptive are technologies, such as automation, for industry and people? How do they impact the income distribution?



• What are the key implications for policy? What can be done to support the successful implementation of technology to serve inclusive growth? More details can be found on the Innovation Policy Platform Agenda (PDF) ¦ Brochure ¦ Speakers' biographies (PDF) ¦ Symposium's Blogs ¦ Background ‌

Agenda

Thursday, 28 April 2016

Welcome

Dr. Danny Leipziger, Managing Director, Growth Dialogue

Mr. Dominique Guellec, Head of Division, Directorate for Science, Technology and Innovation, OECD

Dr. William Maloney, Chief Economist, The World Bank

Setting the Agenda

Dominique Guellec, Head of Division, Directorate for Science, Technology and Innovation, OECD



OPENING SESSION: THE POTENTIAL OF NEW TECHNOLOGIES FOR INCLUSIVE GROWTH

The session set the stage and provided perspectives on the following questions: Are we really entering an era of disruptive change? What are the main technologies behind such change? Where will such change be most important? Will the new technologies bring a new era of growth? What are the constraints to bringing about growth? Will benefits be inclusive and affect all groups in society? What conditions are needed to bring about such gains?

Chair

• Dr. Danny Leipziger, Managing Director, Growth Dialogue

Opening Speech

• Dr. Philippe Aghion, Professor at Harvard University and Collège de France

Comments

• Dr. Manuel Trajtenberg, Professor at Tel Aviv University

• Dr. Caroline Paunov, Senior Economist, Directorate for Science, Technology and Innovation, OECD

• Dr. Dimitri Corpakis, Head of Unit, Directorate for Open Innovation and Open Science, Directorate General for Research & Innovation, European Commission



PANEL DISCUSSION: NEW TECHNOLOGIES, INNOVATION, EMPLOYMENT AND GROWTH

The discussion panel contained a more in-depth discussion of the questions raised in the opening session. A specific focus was set on characterising the main dimensions of change, the potential of new technologies for inclusive growth as well as initial perspectives on what policymakers should do.

Chair

• Mr. Dominique Guellec, Head of Division, Directorate for Science, Technology and Innovation, OECD

Speakers

• Dr. Carl Frey, Co-Director of the Oxford Martin Programme on Technology and Employment, University of Oxford

• Dr. Robert Atkinson, Founder and President of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF)

• Dr. William Maloney, Chief Economist, Equitable Growth, Finance, and Institutions, World Bank

• Dr. Youngah Park, President of KISTEP, Korea



KEYNOTE SPEECH: HOW CAN POLICY BEST SUPPORT NEW TECHNOLOGIES INCLUDING CITIZENS?

The session focused on how policy should best support the role that technology can play in inclusive growth (in a context of much anxiety over the effects of technologies on employment and well-being more generally).

Chair

• Mr. Ganesh Rasagam, Trade and Competitiveness Global Practice, The World Bank

Speaker

• Dr. Manuel Trajtenberg, Professor at Tel Aviv University

Comments

• Dr. Francois Bourguignon, Professor Emeritus, Paris School of Economics

• Dr. Montek Singh Ahluwalia, former Deputy Chairman of the National Planning Commission, India





KEYNOTE SPEECH

• Dr. Marco Annunziata, Chief Economist at General Electric



Friday, 29 April 2016

KEYNOTE SPEECH: WHAT IS THE KEY TO GLOBAL COMPETITIVENESS IN THE EMERGING INTERNET ECONOMY?

The session discussed the critical determinants of competitiveness in the new economic context and provided perspectives on how different countries will fare.

Chair

• Dr. Shahid Yusuf, Chief Economist, Growth Dialogue

Speaker

• Dr. Robert Atkinson, Founder and President of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF)

Comments

• Mr. Alistair Nolan, Senior Policy Analyst, Directorate for Science, Technology and Innovation: Perspectives from the Next Production Revolution Project

• Dr. Jennifer Blanke, Chief Economist, World Economic Forum

• Dr. Carl Dahlman, Special Advisor to the Director, OECD Development Centre

PANEL DISCUSSION: DISRUPTIVE TECHNOLOGY AND AUTOMATION – IMPLICATIONS FOR INDUSTRY AND PEOPLE

The panel focused on the nature of change brought by technologies in the automobile/transport sector, an industry that has been fundamentally transformed, as well as provide perspectives on how automation will affect not only the automotive industry, but also production and workers more generally. Questions addressed included: What are the most fundamental changes in the automobile/transportation sector? What are the critical factors for future competitiveness? Is this affecting other sectors in the economy at large? What is the potential of automation to emulate humans? What implications does advancing automation have for industry? What are the implications for society more generally?

Chair

• Mr. Alistair Nolan, Senior Policy Analyst, Directorate for Science, Technology and Innovation

Speakers

• Mr. Jacques Bughin, Director, McKinsey Global Institute

• Dr. Mete Çakmakci, Secretary General, Technology Development Foundation of Turkey

• José F. Saenz, Business Unit Robotic Systems, Fraunhofer, Germany

PRESENTATION: THE SDGS: WHERE DO INNOVATION AND TECHNOLOGY FIT IN?

• Mr. Douglas Frantz, Deputy Secretary General, OECD

PANEL DISCUSSION: IMPLICATIONS FOR POLICY IN DEVELOPED AND EMERGING ECONOMIES

The final session focused on emerging policy implications and responded to the following issues: How can policy best support the adoption and deployment of new technologies for the benefit of the economy and people at large? What opportunities exist for emerging and developing economies in this new context?

Chair

• Dr. William Maloney, Chief Economist, Equitable Growth, Finance, and Institutions, World Bank

Speakers

• Dr. Shahid Yusuf, Chief Economist, Growth Dialogue

• Dr. Montek Singh Ahluwalia, former Deputy Chairman of the National Planning Commission, India

• Dr. Christine Greenhalgh, Professor of Economics, University of Oxford

• Dr. Agrita Kiopa, Deputy State Secretary, Ministry of Education and Science, Latvia

WRAP-UP SESSION

This session drew conclusions from the Symposium’s discussions.

Co-Chairs

• Dr. Danny Leipziger, Managing Director, Growth Dialogue

• Mr. Dominique Guellec, Head of Division, Directorate for Science, Technology and Innovation, OECD





Background: Innovation and Inclusive Growth Project

The OECD “Innovation for Inclusive Growth” project analyses the impacts of innovation and related policies on inclusive growth. Addressing the needs of policymakers in both key non-member economies and OECD countries, the aims of the project are to:

Provide evidence on the effects of innovation and related policies on inclusive growth focusing on industrial, social and territorial inequalities; and

Develop concrete policy solutions to support countries in reconciling their innovation and inclusive development agendas, including options for scaling up inclusive innovations.

The project is undertaken under the auspices of the OECD Committee for Scientific and Technological Policy (CSTP). It mobilises OECD competences in innovation, education, and regional development and contributes to the OECD’s Inclusive Growth Initiative. This transversal initiative aims to deliver a renewed strategic policy agenda by identifying how to define and measure the concept of inclusive growth and shedding light on the policy options and tradeoffs to promote growth and inclusiveness. More information can be found at http://oe.cd/inclusive.