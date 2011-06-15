|
Published: December 2013
Policy-makers have high hopes for public research as a new source of growth. This research has been the source of significant scientific and technological breakthroughs that have become major innovations. Well-known examples include the Global Positioning System (GPS), MP3 technology, and Apple’s Siri voice recognition technology.
The substantial economic benefits from public research, and demands by governments to reap them, have led to increased efforts toward more direct engagement in downstream commercialisation activities. In light of this, institutions and infrastructures that support the networks and markets for transferring and commercialising public research results are being reviewed across many OECD countries, as traditional approaches and models are facing considerable limitations and may be restraining further scientific advance and broader innovation.
ContentsExecutive Summary | Introduction
Knowledge transfer channels and the commercialisation of public research
Benchmarking knowledge transfer and commercialisation
Policies to enhance the transfer and commercialisation of public research
Financing of public research-based spin-offs
Looking ahead: National policy implications
National periodic surveys and institutional data on patent applications and industry-university co-publications
Selected national programmes to support knowledge transfer and commercialisation of public research
