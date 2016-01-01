Running from 16 to 20 June 2014, the OECD-led International Awareness Week on Button Battery Safety aimed to raise awareness worldwide of the risks and dangers posed by a product that is present in nearly every home around the world: small batteries that are used in a variety of products, and are commonly referred to as “button batteries”.
The initiative was meant to ensure that relevant authorities and other stakeholders take the necessary precautions to reduce the risk of injury and death amongst consumers using button batteries. Consumers worldwide need to be aware of the serious injuries that such products can cause if children swallow them.
The co-ordinated approach also served to boost pro-active actions by businesses to promote good practices on button battery safety, in particular with respect to warnings, packaging and product design.
In addition to national and regional campaigns, these issues were addressed in Brussels on 17 June 2014, during International Product Safety Week.
Awareness week was promoted by the OECD. Participating countries, jurisdictions and authorities included Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, the European Commission, France, Japan, Korea, Latvia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Organization of American States, Peru, Portugal and the United States.
Stakeholders, including consumers, businesses and governments are invited to continue raising awareness via social media. Help us get the word out on Facebook and Twitter (hashtag #worldbatterysafety).
For more information see the message from the OECD and/or contact Chandni Gupta (Australian Competition and Consumer Commission).
The European Portable Batteries Association (EPBA) has launched a website, available in 14 languages, with information on the risks related to button batteries as well as advice to parents and the medical sector.
