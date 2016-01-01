Programme | Plenary speakers and presentations | Parallel speakers and presentations | Biographies | Scientific Committee | Posters gallery
|Tweet #BlueSky3
|Follow @OECDInnovation
Every 10 years the OECD engages the policy community, data users and providers into an open dialogue to review and develop its long-term agenda on science, technology and innovation (STI) data and indicators. This event is known as the “OECD Blue Sky Forum”, an open and unconstrained discussion on evidence gaps in science and innovation and on initiatives the international community can take to address data needs in this area.
Blue Sky has been held in Paris (1996), Ottawa (2006) and Ghent (2016). Blue Sky II, in Ottawa, was marked by the announcement of Science for Science and Innovation Policy initiatives. It also launched OECD work on innovation in firms which exploited the potential of micro-data and informed the OECD Innovation Strategy of 2010 with the publication of Measuring Innovation: A New Perspective.
In October 2015, science and innovation ministers from OECD countries and several other major economies met in Daejeon, Korea, and signed the Declaration on Science, Technology and Innovation Policies for the Global and Digital Age. This calls for OECD to continue improving statistics and measurement systems to better capture the key features of science, technology and innovation. Ministers pointed at the OECD Blue Sky Forum 2016 as a key milestone in this process.
|Key Objestives of Blue Sly 2016
|
|Summary of discussions at Blue Sky 3
Mouse over the image for the scroll down bar to appear.
|Webcast and Social Media
|
|Tweets about #bluesky3, OECDinnovation
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Blue Sky Forum is organised by the OECD in partnership with the Belgium’s Federal Science Policy Office, the Flanders Regional Government, the University of Ghent and the City of Ghent.
|Contact us
Picture: botond/123RF
Documents connexes