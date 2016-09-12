Santé

Universal Health Coverage

 

Universal Health Coverage is about everyone having access to good quality health services without suffering financial hardship. Although most OECD countries offer all their citizens affordable access to a comprehensive package of health services, they face challenges in sustaining and enhancing such universal systems. These challenges are as relevant in low- and middle-income countries, so that expanding coverage also translates into better health outcomes for all.

The OECD monitors and evaluates key aspects of universal health coverage, and assesses the future sustainability of universal health systems. OECD country experiences can also offer valuable lessons for other countries seeking to attain universal health coverage. 

Universal Health Coverage

Enhancing universal health coverage today

Quality, access and affordability are at the heart of reforms to successfully enhance universal health coverage.

Sustaining universal health coverage in the future

Sustaining universal health coverage requires assessing the longer-term costs of health care and associated fiscal sustainability issues.

Country reviews on Transitioning to universal health coverage

Lessons learned for low- and middle-income countries: Over the past few decades, a number of OECD countries have successfully made the transition to universal health coverage. OECD reviews of health policies in member countries, together with work in middle-income countries, can provide useful policy lessons for countries transitioning to universal health coverage.

 

further reading

UHC-Facts-and-Figures-September-2016

Download "Universal Health Coverage: Facts and Figures"
(Sept. 2016)

CONTACT

For more information, please contact chris.james@oecd.org.

Small follow us Twitter icon Follow us on Twitter via @OECD_Social

 

Documents connexes

 

Also AvailableEgalement disponible(s)