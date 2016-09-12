|
Universal Health Coverage is about everyone having access to good quality health services without suffering financial hardship. Although most OECD countries offer all their citizens affordable access to a comprehensive package of health services, they face challenges in sustaining and enhancing such universal systems. These challenges are as relevant in low- and middle-income countries, so that expanding coverage also translates into better health outcomes for all.
Enhancing universal health coverage today
Quality, access and affordability are at the heart of reforms to successfully enhance universal health coverage.
Sustaining universal health coverage in the future
Sustaining universal health coverage requires assessing the longer-term costs of health care and associated fiscal sustainability issues.
Country reviews on Transitioning to universal health coverage
Lessons learned for low- and middle-income countries: Over the past few decades, a number of OECD countries have successfully made the transition to universal health coverage. OECD reviews of health policies in member countries, together with work in middle-income countries, can provide useful policy lessons for countries transitioning to universal health coverage.
