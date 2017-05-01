Sustainable access to innovative therapies - Online consultation

Be part of the conversation

OVERVIEW

The French Ministry of Health has asked the OECD to act as the Secretariat for a new initiative to promote an international and high-level dialogue between stakeholders on access to innovative pharmaceuticals and sustainability of pharmaceutical spending. The initiative was endorsed by OECD member countries and by Health Ministers at the G7 Health Ministerial meeting in Kobe, on 11-12 September 2016. The overall objective is to improve patient access to innovative treatments and ensure the sustainability of health spending as well as continued innovation that meets patient needs. Further information can be found here.

In this capacity, the OECD is organising stakeholder consultations to gather diverse experiences and ideas. The OECD is inviting submissions to identify issues with the current system, to understand which topics are of most importance to stakeholders, to find out if there are any major differences in stakeholder views and canvass new ideas. Submissions will be used to inform the synthesis of evidence and develop recommendations for governments of OECD Member countries.

Contributions are sought from all sectors and stakeholders. Both individuals and organisations are encouraged to submit. Contributions are not limited to any specific set of countries. Contributors may reflect on a country specific, regional and/or international perspective.

Guidance for Online consultation

For the purposes of this consultation, innovative therapies refer to new medicines that bring significant health benefits to patients.

The OECD seeks submissions that respond to one or more the following questions:

Reflecting on the last 5-10 years, what do you think have been the major changes affecting access to medicines? What are the top three issues that must be addressed to ensure access to innovative medicines while maintaining financial sustainability of health systems? Why do you think there are issues in ensuring access to innovative medicines while maintaining financial sustainability of health systems? What changes would you like to see happen to improve access to innovative therapies?

Submissions should be:

• Maximum of 1000 words

• In English or French

• Please submit by 1 May 2017

• Online submissions are preferred. We trust this method will be quick and simple for you. It also allows us to review your submissions more efficiently.

• If you are unable to submit online, you can email it to health.consultation@oecd.org. The Subject line should be: “Submission”.





Consultation MEETING

We are holding a consultation meeting for civil society to contribute their views on sustainable access to innovative therapies in Paris on 20 June 2017.

To register your interest in attending the consultation meeting, please email: health.consultation@oecd.org.

There are limited spaces available. We will contact you before the event to confirm your place and details of the venue.

