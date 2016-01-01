Health care seeks to improve people’s well-being and their ability to play an active role in society. Yet health systems know very little about how often they achieve this.The success of health care is typically measured by survival rates, or rates of cure, after treatment. Often, though, differences between the best- and worst performing hospitals are small. It is only when we measure outcomes reported by patients themselves – such as quality of life – that important differences in the outcomes of care emerge.





We need to better understand what patients themselves think of health care:

The OECD benchmarks some aspects of patient experience in 19 countries, in ambulatory care… but we need to expand this survey to other care settings (such as in-patient and mental health care facilities), and to more countries.

Patient-reported outcome measures are in use for some conditions, such as hip and knee surgery… but different measures in different countries make international comparisons difficult.

And the biggest users of health care – people with multiple, long-term conditions – are not being asked at all.



The OECD is a global leader in collecting, reporting and benchmarking health system performance and health care quality indicators. The Patient-Reported Indicators Survey (PaRIS) will address these critical information gaps and build a patient-centred view of health system performance.





