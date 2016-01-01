Politiques et données sur la santé

OECD Expert Workshop on Improving Health Expenditure Forecasting Methods

 

Informing Policy Makers about Future Health Spending:

OECD Expert Workshop on Improving Health Expenditure Forecasting Methods

30th November 2012

Paris

 

Addressing growing public and private health expenditures has risen to the top of the policy agenda in OECD countries. Policy makers require useful and credible tools to estimate future expenditures and to test the potential impact of policy options.

The OECD is organising a workshop on improving health expenditure forecasting methods at the OECD Headquarters at 2 rue André-Pascal in Paris 16th on the 30th of November, 2012. This workshop will convene leading experts from health and finance backgrounds in government, academia, and international organisations to take stock of progress in health expenditure forecasting and to discuss future directions, in light of policy needs and recent advancements in techniques, detailed data and computing power.

The workshop will include views of senior health and finance officials about the information they require for decision-making, followed by a review of the current state of the art, with presentations of selected innovative models from leading national and international modellers. The workshop will conclude with highlights from the OECD's comparative review of health expenditure forecasting methods, followed by presentations from experts regarding their views of what are the most important shortcomings in current efforts and what should be the future direction of health expenditure forecasting efforts. The floor will be open for workshop participants to exchange views on the benefits and drawbacks of new approaches.

 

Background documents

Agenda

Model development issues when forecasting health expenditures

OECD preliminary projections of health and long-term care expenditures

A comparative review of health expenditure forecasting methods

 

Agenda in brief

Friday, 30 November 2012

Morning session

 

Welcome

  • Mr. Yves Leterme, Deputy Secretary-General, OECD

 Session 1: Why forecast health expenditures? What are the policy issues?

  • Moderator: Thomas Getzen, Temple University, USA
  • Presentation: Joe Grice, Office for National Statistics, UK
  • Presentation: Thomas Renner, Federal Ministry of Health, Germany
  • Discussion: Policy needs for health expenditure forecasts and how well these needs are currently met by national and international forecasting efforts

 Coffee break

Session 2: What is the state of the art?

  • Moderator: Michael Wolfson, University of Ottawa, Canada
  • Presentation: Joaquim Oliveira Martins, OECD
  • Presentation: Joyce Manchester, Congressional Budget Office, USA
  • Presentation: John Goss, University of Canberra, Australia
  • Presentation: Lisa Brouwers, Royal Institute of Technology, Sweden
  • Presentation: Jay Bhattacharya, Stanford University, USA
  • Discussion: Questions about the models presented

Lunch break

Afternoon session

 

Session 3: Moving forward to resolve issues and improving forecasting models

  • Moderator: John Goss, University of Canberra, Australia
  • Presentation: Luca Lorenzoni, OECD
  • Presentation: Vincenzo Atella, University of Rome (Tor Vergata), Italy
  • Presentation: Anita Charlesworth, Nuffield Trust, UK
  • Presentation: Tomas Getzen, Temple University, United States

Coffee

Session 3: continued

  • Presentation: Jay Bhattacharya, Stanford University, USA
  • Presentation: Michael Wolfson, University of Ottawa, Canada
  • Roundtable discussion: Workshop participants are invited to exchange views on the benefits and drawbacks of new approaches and on the opportunities for progress

Wrap-up and Next steps

  • Giuseppe Nicoletti, OECD
  • Mark Pearson, OECD

Drinks

 

For information about the workshop, contact:

Jillian Oderkirk (jillian.oderkirk@oecd.org), OECD Health Division

 

Documents connexes

 

Also AvailableEgalement disponible(s)