Informing Policy Makers about Future Health Spending:



OECD Expert Workshop on Improving Health Expenditure Forecasting Methods

30th November 2012

Paris

Addressing growing public and private health expenditures has risen to the top of the policy agenda in OECD countries. Policy makers require useful and credible tools to estimate future expenditures and to test the potential impact of policy options.

The OECD is organising a workshop on improving health expenditure forecasting methods at the OECD Headquarters at 2 rue André-Pascal in Paris 16th on the 30th of November, 2012. This workshop will convene leading experts from health and finance backgrounds in government, academia, and international organisations to take stock of progress in health expenditure forecasting and to discuss future directions, in light of policy needs and recent advancements in techniques, detailed data and computing power.

The workshop will include views of senior health and finance officials about the information they require for decision-making, followed by a review of the current state of the art, with presentations of selected innovative models from leading national and international modellers. The workshop will conclude with highlights from the OECD's comparative review of health expenditure forecasting methods, followed by presentations from experts regarding their views of what are the most important shortcomings in current efforts and what should be the future direction of health expenditure forecasting efforts. The floor will be open for workshop participants to exchange views on the benefits and drawbacks of new approaches.

Background documents

Agenda

Model development issues when forecasting health expenditures

OECD preliminary projections of health and long-term care expenditures

A comparative review of health expenditure forecasting methods

Agenda in brief

Friday, 30 November 2012

Morning session

Welcome

Mr. Yves Leterme, Deputy Secretary-General, OECD

Session 1: Why forecast health expenditures? What are the policy issues?

Moderator: Thomas Getzen, Temple University, USA

Presentation: Joe Grice, Office for National Statistics, UK

Presentation: Thomas Renner, Federal Ministry of Health, Germany

Discussion: Policy needs for health expenditure forecasts and how well these needs are currently met by national and international forecasting efforts

Coffee break

Session 2: What is the state of the art?

Moderator: Michael Wolfson, University of Ottawa, Canada

Presentation: Joaquim Oliveira Martins, OECD

Presentation: Joyce Manchester, Congressional Budget Office, USA

Presentation: John Goss, University of Canberra, Australia

Presentation: Lisa Brouwers, Royal Institute of Technology, Sweden

Presentation: Jay Bhattacharya, Stanford University, USA

Discussion: Questions about the models presented

Lunch break

Afternoon session

Session 3: Moving forward to resolve issues and improving forecasting models

Moderator: John Goss, University of Canberra, Australia

Presentation: Luca Lorenzoni, OECD

Presentation: Vincenzo Atella, University of Rome (Tor Vergata), Italy

Presentation: Anita Charlesworth, Nuffield Trust, UK

Presentation: Tomas Getzen, Temple University, United States

Coffee

Session 3: continued

Presentation: Jay Bhattacharya, Stanford University, USA

Presentation: Michael Wolfson, University of Ottawa, Canada

Roundtable discussion: Workshop participants are invited to exchange views on the benefits and drawbacks of new approaches and on the opportunities for progress

Wrap-up and Next steps

Giuseppe Nicoletti, OECD

Mark Pearson, OECD

Drinks



For information about the workshop, contact:

Jillian Oderkirk (jillian.oderkirk@oecd.org), OECD Health Division

