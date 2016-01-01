OECD Expert Workshop on Improving Health Expenditure Forecasting Methods

Addressing growing public and private health expenditures has risen to the top of the policy agenda in OECD countries. Policy makers require useful and credible tools to estimate future expenditures and to test the potential impact of policy options.
The OECD is organising a workshop on improving health expenditure forecasting methods at the OECD Headquarters at 2 rue André-Pascal in Paris 16th on the 30th of November, 2012. This workshop will convene leading experts from health and finance backgrounds in government, academia, and international organisations to take stock of progress in health expenditure forecasting and to discuss future directions, in light of policy needs and recent advancements in techniques, detailed data and computing power.
The workshop will include views of senior health and finance officials about the information they require for decision-making, followed by a review of the current state of the art, with presentations of selected innovative models from leading national and international modellers. The workshop will conclude with highlights from the OECD's comparative review of health expenditure forecasting methods, followed by presentations from experts regarding their views of what are the most important shortcomings in current efforts and what should be the future direction of health expenditure forecasting efforts. The floor will be open for workshop participants to exchange views on the benefits and drawbacks of new approaches.
Model development issues when forecasting health expenditures
OECD preliminary projections of health and long-term care expenditures
A comparative review of health expenditure forecasting methods
Friday, 30 November 2012
Morning session
Welcome
Session 1: Why forecast health expenditures? What are the policy issues?
Session 2: What is the state of the art?
Afternoon session
Session 3: Moving forward to resolve issues and improving forecasting models
Session 3: continued
Wrap-up and Next steps
Jillian Oderkirk (jillian.oderkirk@oecd.org), OECD Health Division
