Mr. Angel Gurría, Secretary-General of the OECD, was in The Hague on 4 March 2015 to attend the High-Level Policy Forum on Mental Health and Work Policy Challenges in OECD Countries, where he delivered opening remarks on key findings of the OECD Fit Mind Fit Job report as well as closing remarks on How to Move Forward?

While in The Hague, the Secretary-General held meetings with Mr. Mark Rutte, Prime Minister; Mr. Lodewijk Asscher, Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Employment and Social Affairs; and Ms. Lilianne Ploumen, Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation.

In The Hague, Mr. Angel Gurría was awarded the Grand Cross of the Order of Orange Nassau.