The OECD Reviews of Public Health provide in-depth analysis and policy recommendations to strengthen priority areas of countries’ public health systems, highlighting best practice examples that allow learning from shared experiences, and the spreading of innovative approaches.
Topics covered within this series of health reviews include unhealthy diets and obesity, preventing harmful alcohol use, health checks and preventive screening, responding to public health emergencies, and more. Health care systems across OECD are increasingly under pressure from social changes and emerging new health challenges, which demand a strong public health response:
These challenges are transformative and cannot be addressed solely through treatment; they require a well-coordinated, whole system approach, within a strong public health system. Stronger public health systems, ready to tackle these and other challenges, are important for both individuals and society as a whole. They can help reduce the burden of avoidable diseases and avoidable deaths, and can contribute to stronger and sustainable healthcare systems by keeping people healthy and away from hospitals, which in turn contributes to greater economic growth. Strong public health systems need to include a full spectrum of initiatives, competencies and actions to reach their central objective, which is to maintain and improve the health of the population and to contribute to strong and resilient healthcare systems. The OECD Reviews of Public Health are designed to help countries to strengthen their health systems to anticipate, prevent, and respond to public health risks and challenges in the most effective way possible.
COUNTRY REVIEWS AND LESSONS LEARNT
The OECD Reviews of Public Health by country are available below.
CHILE - Assessment and Recommendations released on October 25, 2017
Forthcoming:
Japan - To be released in 2018
Korea - To be released in 2018
More information available near the date of release.
