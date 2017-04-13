The main purpose of this half-day meeting was to shortly present where the Mental Health and Work Project stands and to discuss some good practice examples from the first countries that have been reviewed.
Agenda
All presentations are available in a .zip file here.
|Opening and overview of the Mental Health and Work Project
15 mn
|Session 1. Denmark: Develop Rehabilitation and Integration rather than Disability Benefit
|45 mn
|Addressing the falling average age of new disability beneficiaries. Read more
Session 2. Sweden: Widen and Quicken Psychological Therapy
|60 mn
Ways to provide evidence-based psychological therapy widely and quickly. Read more
|35 mn
|Coffee break
Session 3. Norway: Reinforce and Structure Support towards Employers
|50 mn
|
Structures to support employers struggling with a worker with a mental health problem, i.e. NAV employer support centres. Read more
Session 4. Belgium: Public Employment Service and Other Authorities Working Together
|50 mn
|Clients with mental ill-health on unemployement benefits: the recent mental health focus by the Belgian Public Employment Service in cooperation with other agencies. Read more
|10 mn
Closing remarks
