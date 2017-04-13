OECD, Paris, 17 April 2013



The main purpose of this half-day meeting was to shortly present where the Mental Health and Work Project stands and to discuss some good practice examples from the first countries that have been reviewed.

Agenda

All presentations are available in a .zip file here.

Related Documents

The Mental Health and Work Project and publications

Belgium

Denmark

Norway

Sweden

Sick on the job? Myths and Realities about Mental Health and Work

Mental Health Systems in OECD Countries

Online OECD Employment Database

OECD Employment website

OECD Social Policies and Data

Documents connexes