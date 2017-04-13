Santé

Mental Health and Work Expert Seminar - Lessons from the First Country Reports

 

OECD, Paris, 17 April 2013

The main purpose of this half-day meeting was to shortly present where the Mental Health and Work Project stands and to discuss some good practice examples from the first countries that have been reviewed.  

                 

Agenda

All presentations are available in a .zip file here.

  Opening and overview of the Mental Health and Work Project                                                             

15 mn
  • Mark Keese, Head of the Division for Employment Analysis and Policy, OECD Employment Directorate
  Session 1. Denmark: Develop Rehabilitation and Integration rather than Disability Benefit
45 mn Addressing the falling average age of new disability beneficiaries. Read more
  • Moderator: Christopher Prinz, OECD Employment, Labour and Social Affairs Directorate
 

Session 2. Sweden: Widen and Quicken Psychological Therapy
60 mn

Ways to provide evidence-based psychological therapy widely and quickly. Read more

  • Moderator: Shruti Singh, OECD Employment, Labour and Social Affairs Directorate
35 mn Coffee break
 

Session 3. Norway: Reinforce and Structure Support towards Employers

50 mn

Structures to support employers struggling with a worker with a mental health problem, i.e. NAV employer support centres. Read more

  • Moderator: Niklas Baer, OECD Employment, Labour and Social Affairs Directorate
 

 Session 4. Belgium:  Public Employment Service and Other Authorities Working Together
50 mn Clients with mental ill-health on unemployement benefits: the recent mental health focus by the Belgian Public Employment Service in cooperation with other agencies. Read more
  • Moderator: Veerle Miranda, OECD Employment, Labour and Social Affairs Directorate
10 mn

Closing remarks

