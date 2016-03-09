Mental disorders account for one of the largest and fastest growing categories of the burden of disease with which health systems must cope, often accounting for a greater burden than cardiovascular disease and cancer. As reliance upon inpatient care reduces – psychiatric inpatient beds are falling across most OECD countries – countries are often struggling to provide appropriate care in the community. Many mild to moderate mental disorders are under diagnosed and untreated, meaning that a significant proportion of the population suffering from mental ill health remains hidden. The indirect costs of mental ill health, for example in lost productivity, are significant. Mental disorders also account for a significant share of health spending, particularly public health spending. OECD estimates of expenditure on mental and behavioural disorders show a wide variation between countries. There is also significant variation in inputs, clinical outcomes and health care quality indicators. Given the large burden of disease and the variations in financing, delivery and outcomes, there is considerable interest in how to strengthen mental health systems, and measure performance in an objective and standardised way. There is also vast potential for cross-country learning and sharing of best practices between OECD members. Much still remains to be done to assure high-quality evidence-based treatment, appropriate outcome measurement, and good value-for-money in mental health systems across OECD countries. > Download our infographics for World Mental Health Day 2016