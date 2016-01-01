Santé

ICTs and the Health Sector: Towards Smarter Health and Wellness Models

Published: Oct. 2013

  

The future sustainability of health systems will depend on how well governments are able to anticipate and respond to efficiency and quality of care challenges. Bold action is required, as well as willingness to test innovative care delivery approaches.


The greatest promise for transformational change is in applications that encourage new, ubiquitous, participatory preventive and personalised smart models of care. A whole new world of possibilities in using mobiles and the Internet to address healthcare challenges has opened up. The potential of mobile devices, services and applications to support self-management, behavioural modification and "participatory healthcare" is greater than ever before.


A key hurdle is, however, the big data challenge, dealing with the exponentially accelerating accumulation of patient data – all of which must be mined, stored securely and accurately, and converted to meaningful information at the point of care. In order to fully exploit the new smart approaches to care, acceptance, privacy and usability issues will also have to be carefully considered.

Contents


Executive summary

Part I. Emerging smarter models of care
Chapter 1. Health and wellness needs
Chapter 2. From personalised to ubiquitous care
Chapter 3. Smart participatory care models
Chapter 4. Actions to build a smarter health and wellness future


Part II. Key challenges and opportunities for a smarter health and wellness future: Expert contributions
Chapter 5. Objectives and issues in integrating social care and health care delivery
Chapter 6. Integrating personalised medicine into health care: Opportunities and challenges
Chapter 7. Managing our own health and well-being: Australia’s personally controlled electronic health record
Chapter 8. Strengthening our capability to analyse big data streams in health systems: The challenges
Chapter 9. Building a smarter health and wellness future: Privacy and security challenges
Chapter 10. Converging technologies for a smarter health and wellness future

 

 

