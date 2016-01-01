Santé

Health Policy in Your Country

 

A new OECD series to understand your country's health care system

 

This new OECD series aims to highlight the latest data in selected countries, to explain their health care systems and to provide key information in a clear and concise way, in just 2 pages.

Each country snapshot highlights issues that are pertinent to that particular country, be it smoking, obesity, surgical interventions, consumption of antibiotics, physicians density, prevalence of mental disorders, etc., with the help of key statistics and are followed by brief policy recommendations. 

 ‌‌International-Flags

 

Health policy IN YOUR COUNTRY


More country notes will be added shortly.

Access all health-related content by country (reports, country notes, Policy Briefs, etc.) at http://www.oecd.org/health/bycountry/

Related documents

 
Fof detailed country notes about our latest statistical publications, visit the following web pages:
 

Background 

All country notes in this series have been authored by staff members from the OECD Health Division and validated by their peers and OECD country experts.


CONTACT

For more information, please contact health.contact@oecd.org

‌ Small follow us Twitter icon‌ 
Follow us on Twitter @OECD_Social

 

Documents connexes

 

Also AvailableEgalement disponible(s)