A new OECD series to understand your country's health care system

This new OECD series aims to highlight the latest data in selected countries, to explain their health care systems and to provide key information in a clear and concise way, in just 2 pages.

Each country snapshot highlights issues that are pertinent to that particular country, be it smoking, obesity, surgical interventions, consumption of antibiotics, physicians density, prevalence of mental disorders, etc., with the help of key statistics and are followed by brief policy recommendations.