The Country Health Profiles are an important step in the European Commission’s two-year State of Health in the EU cycle and are the result of joint work between the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the European Observatory on Health Systems and Policies. This series was co-ordinated by the Commission and produced with the financial assistance of the European Union.

The concise, policy relevant profiles are based on a transparent, consistent methodology, using both quantitative and qualitative data, yet flexibly adapted to the context of each EU Member State. The aim is to create a means for mutual learning and voluntary exchange that supports the efforts of Member States in their evidence-based policy making.

Each Country Health Profile provides a short synthesis of:

health status

the determinants of health, focusing on behavioural risk factors

the organisation of the health system

the effectiveness, accessibility and resilience of the health system

This is the first series of biennial country health profiles, published on 23 November 2017.