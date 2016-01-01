How is care delivered in OECD countries? What characterises the funding? How are resources allocated? Responses from the third wave of the OECD Health System Characteristics Survey are available online, providing access to the most recent information on key institutional characteristics of health systems of OECD countries and key partner and accession countries. The 2016 round of the survey aimed to mainly track changes since 2012. It focused on a “core” set of questions, covering key characteristics of the health systems across countries. In order to reduce the data collection burden on countries, a data survey tool was developed and an online communication platform was established in order to facilitate exchanges with countries.



