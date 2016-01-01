Politiques sur la biotechnologie

Marine Biotechnology: Enabling Solutions for Ocean Productivity and Sustainability

 

Marine Biotechnology

Published
September 2013 

This book considers the potential of marine biotechnology to contribute to economic and social prosperity by making use of recent advances in science and technology. It discusses scientific and technological tools at the centre of a renewed interest in marine biotechnology, contributing to a new bioeconomy sector in many countries, and offering potential new solutions to global challenges.

 

It also examines how these advances are improving our understanding of marine life and facilitating access to, and study of, marine organisms and ecosystems, and it considers the largely untapped potential of these bioresources. This promise is considered alongside the challenges associated with the development of these resources which exist with complex ecosystems and fluidly distributed in a vast, largely shared environment.

 

The report makes the case for a new global framework for the sustainable development of marine biotechnology and identifies some areas that will benefit from focused attention as governments develop policies to support it. In addition to this prospective view, the book identifies some early policy lessons learned by the governments which are leading attempts to benefit from bioresources.

Contents

Executive summary

Chapter 1. Marine biotechnology for economic and social productivity and environmental sustainability

Chapter 2. The promise of marine biotechnology: Benefits for people and the planet

Chapter 3. Contributing to the bioeconomy: The economic potential of marine biotechnology

Chapter 4. Infrastructures for generating and sharing knowledge

Chapter 5. Science, society and industry: Working together for sustainability

Chapter 6. Conclusions: Delivering on the promise of marine biotechnology

 

