Measuring the role of international investment in global value chains 20/10/2017 - International trade and foreign direct investment (FDI) are the main defining features and key drivers of global value chains (GVCs). However, despite their strong complementarities, the two flows are typically presented and treated separately in the statistical information system. Drawing on new and improved measures of trade and investment, these statistical notes for OECD countries provide evidence on the role played by investment in global value chains for the first time ever. The data are taken from OECD databases on trade, investment, the activities of multinational enterprises (MNEs) and global value chains (TiVA). These notes shed new light on the trade-investment nexus by highlighting the interrelationships between trade and FDI, their economic impact in the context of GVCs, and the role of MNEs as the main directors of these flows. They provide governments with valuable information to assist policy work on GVCs, trade, investment and development. These notes have been produced by the OECD Directorate for Financial and Enterprise Affairs and the OECD Statistics Directorate.