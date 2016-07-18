News



03/11/2016 - FDI down 5% in the first half of 2016

In the first half of 2016, global FDI flows decreased by 5%, as compared to the second half of 2015, to USD 793 billion but remain above half-year trends observed in 2013 and 2014. In Q1 2016, FDI flows rose to USD 513 billion due to large flows in the United States and, to a lesser extent, in the United Kingdom after Royal Dutch Shell bought British Gas. FDI flows then decreased 46% to USD 279 billion in the second quarter.

> Download full report | Download excel file

18/07/2016 - FDI trends and their implication for development

This report examines FDI trends and analyses their implication for emerging and developing economies.

> Read full report