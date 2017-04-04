4/4/2017 - “I am deeply saddened to learn about the tragic deaths of Michael Sharp and Zaida Catalan, members of the UN Group of Experts on the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). On behalf of my Organisation, I wish to convey our condolences to their families and colleagues from the UN and beyond, who had the pleasure of working with them.

The UN Group of Experts on the DRC has been an instrumental partner in our work on responsible mineral supply chains. Previous UN Groups had an integral role in developing the OECD Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Supply Chains of Minerals from Conflict-Affected and High-Risk Areas. The Group provides independent and credible monitoring of the sanctions regime and conflict dynamics in the DRC, including how they relate to the production and trade of mineral resources. We will continue to support the important work of the UN Group of Experts on the DRC and of other experts – local or international – who aim to understand these dynamics to bring about peaceful solutions.”

