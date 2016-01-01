|
Download the report (pdf)
This self-assessment report looks at South Africa's investment regime in the light of the OECD Codes of Liberalisation and the principle of National Treatment. It has been prepared within the context of a broader policy dialogue between the OECD Investment Committee and the South African Department of Trade and Industry.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Executive summary
- Introduction
- Foreign direct investment in South Africa
- General legal framework for FDI
- Policy landscape post 1994
- Sectoral regime
- Incentives
- Investment promotion agencies
- Conclusion
Read more
OECD Codes of Liberalisation of Capital Movements and of Current Invisible Operations
National Treatment for Foreign-Controlled Enterprises
OECD Declaration and Decisions on International Investment and Multinational Enterprises