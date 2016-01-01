Investissement

Self-assessment of South Africa's investment regime in relation to the OECD Codes of Liberalisation and the principle of National Treatment

 

Date of publication
5 August 2014

 


 

  

Downloa‌d the report (pdf)


This self-assessment report looks at South Africa's investment regime in the light of the OECD Codes of Liberalisation and the principle of National Treatment. It has been prepared within the context of a broader policy dialogue between the OECD Investment Committee and the South African Department of Trade and Industry.



TABLE OF CONTENTS

  • Executive summary
  • Introduction
  • Foreign direct investment in South Africa   
  • General legal framework for FDI
  • Policy landscape post 1994   
  • Sectoral regime  
  • Incentives   
  • Investment promotion agencies   
  • Conclusion

