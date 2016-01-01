Downloa‌d the report (pdf)



This self-assessment report looks at South Africa's investment regime in the light of the OECD Codes of Liberalisation and the principle of National Treatment. It has been prepared within the context of a broader policy dialogue between the OECD Investment Committee and the South African Department of Trade and Industry.





TABLE OF CONTENTS

Executive summary

Introduction

Foreign direct investment in South Africa

General legal framework for FDI

Policy landscape post 1994

Sectoral regime

Incentives

Investment promotion agencies

Conclusion





