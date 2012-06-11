|
The purpose of this seminar was to advance shared understandings on policies to make the most of cross-border capital flows in support of growth and development and on the value of international co-operation, including the OECD Codes of Liberalisation, in the current context of serious global financial turbulence.
Angel Gurría, Secretary-General of the OECD, joined by Stanley Fischer, Governor of the Bank of Israel and former First Deputy Managing Director of the IMF, opening the seminar.
PROGRAMME
Session I Making the most of capital flows
Session II Tailoring capital flow management and liberalisation strategies to national circumstances
Session III The Codes of Liberalisation as instruments of interntional co-operation
Session IV Looking ahead
MEETING DOCUMENTS
Programme (pdf)
Opening remarks, Angel Gurría, OECD Secretary-General
Speech by Stanley Fischer, Governor of the Bank of Israel and former First Deputy Managing Director of the IMF
Introductory Comments to Session 4: Looking Ahead by William White, Chair of the OECD Economic and Development Review Committee
Keynote speakers
Angel Gurría
Stanley Fischer
Mr. Erdem Başçı
Mr. Már Guðmundsson
William White
