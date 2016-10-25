Does international co-operation matter? This high-level policy seminar, co-organised by the OECD and the German Federal Ministry of Finance provided an opportunity to discuss the policy implications of the increasingly interconnected global financial and economic system and the need for an open and orderly regime for capital flows. The event brought together senior policy officials and academics to discuss issues linked to financial openness and integration as well as risks to open and orderly capital movements. Programme Post-crisis developments in financial openness

Long-term trends of liberalisation in emerging economies

The role of capital flow management measures

The review of the OECD Code of Liberalisation of Capital Movements

About the Code of Liberalisation The OECD Code of Liberalisation of Capital Movements is the only legally binding international agreement dedicated to openness, transparency and international co-operation on cross-border capital flows. All OECD countries, including 12 G20 countries, adhere to the Code. Since 2012, it is open for adherence by all countries with equal rights, privileges, and responsibilities. The Code is currently being reviewed to reflect changes in the global financial landscape. Access the OECD Code of Liberalisation of Capital Movements