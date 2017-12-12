12 December 2017 OECD Paris

What have been the achievements and challenges of the Anti-Bribery Convention? What are possible future goals and directions of the Working Group on Bribery to further implement the Convention? How has the Convention helped reduce the influx of bribes in major emerging economies? How is the absence of effective criminalisation of foreign bribery in certain countries still an impediment to effective international cooperation in foreign bribery cases? These questions and others will be debated at a roundtable discussion in Paris on 12 December 2017 on the occasion of the 20th Anniversary of the Anti-Bribery Convention. The roundtable will be hosted by the OECD Working Group on Bribery which which represents the 43 States Parties to the Anti-Bribery Convention. Programme outline The impact of the Anti-Bribery Convention 20 years on The Anti-Bribery Convention's impact on major emerging economies not yet party to the Convention Launch of the OECD Study on Detection of Foreign Bribery. This study looks at common sources of detection in foreign bribery cases, untapped sources which are under or not utilised in foreign bribery investigations, and ways in which these methods of detection may be enhanced. ‌