The German Federal Institute for Geosciences and Natural Resources (BGR), supported by the OECD, has initiated a study to assess the contribution of small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) to due diligence for responsible mineral supply chains. To gather information for this study, SMEs in the automotive, electronics/ICT, medical technology or jewelry industries were invited to take part in a confidential survey of due diligence activities by SMEs.

Background Due diligence for responsible supply chains for minerals such as gold, tin, tungsten and tantalum, is growing in importance. Fulfilling due diligence recommendations and requests pose increasing challenges for SMEs in the automotive, electronics, medical technology and jewellery industries.

This project aims to identify where SMEs require support and what form that support should take. This study will: Ascertain how due diligence for responsible mineral supply chains is currently implemented by SMEs, and why it is sometimes eschewed by these companies; Determine the common challenges and successes experienced by SMEs in performing due diligence; Draft recommendations for SMEs on implementing due diligence, and present best practice examples to encourage and inform the broader implementation of due diligence by this sector; Encourage governments, international organisations and industry partners to initiate supportive action for SMEs in their conflict minerals due diligence, and inform the ultimate content of this support. The information collected for this study will be used to inform the development of targeted policy and programs to assist SMEs in the implementation of due diligence for responsible mineral supply chains.

Who can participate in the study? Companies in the automotive, electronics/ICT, medical technology or jewelry industry that meets the definition of an SME (<250 employees and <50€ million annual turnover), were able to participate.

SMEs were able to participate by taking the confidential online survey.

SMEs could also elect to participate in a follow-up interview to further discuss due diligence activities.

How can industry associations or large-scale companies participate? Industry associations or large-scale companies in one or more of the above-mentioned industries were encouraged to disseminate this survey to the SMEs in their membership groups or supply chains using the ‘SME email template’ in this shared folder, available in English, German, French and Mandarin.

