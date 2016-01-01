|
Due diligence for responsible supply chains for minerals such as gold, tin, tungsten and tantalum, is growing in importance. Fulfilling due diligence recommendations and requests pose increasing challenges for SMEs in the automotive, electronics, medical technology and jewellery industries.
This project aims to identify where SMEs require support and what form that support should take. This study will:
The information collected for this study will be used to inform the development of targeted policy and programs to assist SMEs in the implementation of due diligence for responsible mineral supply chains.
Who can participate in the study?
Companies in the automotive, electronics/ICT, medical technology or jewelry industry that meets the definition of an SME (<250 employees and <50€ million annual turnover), were able to participate.
SMEs were able to participate by taking the confidential online survey via one of the links below.
