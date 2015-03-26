OECD Integrity Forum 2015

The 2015 OECD Integrity Forum united and engaged policy makers, businesses, civil society, academia and other concerned parties to identify new approaches to preventing, detecting and sanctioning corruption.



Debates reviewed existing anti-corruption mechanisms across the investment policy cycle and explore good practices in mitigating corruption and ensuring that investment remains pertinent and efficient for stakeholders.

Exposing the links between investment and corruption Public and private investment are essential to long-term economic growth. Yet corruption remains a persistent obstacle preventing countries from obtaining the full benefits of public and private investment.





Corruption distorts the quality, composition and productivity of physical capital, and seriously undermines investment.





Corruption is an indirect tax levied on investors at the expense of the public good. It also increases the cost of investment contributing to unsuitable, defective, and dangerous infrastructure.





Investors are adverse to countries with insufficient safeguards against corruption.



On the table... How corruption puts the brakes on growth





When special interests hijack the public good





Putting a finger on the points of capture





Developing resistance to aid capture





Trust and business, playing by the (new) rulebook





The anti-corruption clause: giving claws to investment treaties





Concrete measures for corruption-free infrastructure investment





Levelling the road to clean infrastructure investment





Sub-national investment needs world-class anti-corruption controls

Images from Integrity Week 2015