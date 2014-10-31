Public consultation held until 31 December 2014





31 October 2014 - In response to new forces reshaping the global investment landscape and the numerous lessons learnt through its use over the years, the Policy Framework for Investment (PFI) is currently being updated to reflect new global economic fundamentals and to incorporate feedback from the international investment policy community. As part of this process, the OECD invited public comment on the revised chapters.

The comments received will be used to inform revisions to the updated text. The final version of the updated PFI is scheduled for completion in June 2015.



A second online consultation is now underway to receive further comments on the revised draft text of the updated PFI.

