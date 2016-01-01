Public consultation held until 25 February 2015





In response to new forces reshaping the global investment landscape and the numerous lessons learnt through its use over the years, the Policy Framework for Investment (PFI) is currently being updated to reflect new global economic fundamentals and to incorporate feedback from the international investment policy community. As part of this process, the OECD invited public comment on the revised draft text.



The comments received will be used to inform revisions to the final text of the PFI which is scheduled for completion in June 2015. A compilation of comments received will be made available online at the end of the consultation period.



This public consultation was held as a follow-up to an initial online consultation held during late 2014.



Draft text for comment

Draft updated Policy Framework for Investment (pdf)

