OECD Headquarters, Paris

23-24 February 2017

This Workshop will discuss the foundations to measuring business impacts on well-being through the creation of new measurement standards in close collaboration with the business sector, and as part of existing reporting practices that already transcend economic performance.

The Workshop is organised in collaboration with the OECD, the Society and Organisation Center (SnO) of HEC Paris, the Humanistic Management Network, Fordham University and is part of the Leading for Well-Being Initiative, an international coalition of organisations, scholars, business people, media experts and policy makers seeking to integrate the emerging practice of well-being with more sustainable practices at the corporate, community and policy levels.

Should you wish to register for this workshop, please contact wellbeing@oecd.org.

