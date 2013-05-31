31 May 2013 – Yokohama, Japan





>> Read the press release, 31 May 2013 [ en français ]



This seminar took place as part of the 5th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD V). It was jointly organised by the NEPAD-OECD Africa Investment Initiative and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), with participation from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC).





High-level speakers

H.E. Macky SALL, President of Senegal

H.E. Paulo Francisco ZUCULA, Minister of Transport and Communication of Mozambique

Mr. Rintaro TAMAKI, OECD Deputy-Secretary General

Mr. Masakazu ICHIKAWA, Vice-President of JICA

Dr. Ibrahim Mayaki, CEO of the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD)

Enhanced private sector participation can help fill the infrastructure funding gap that has been rapidly growing in Africa since the 1980s. While private sector participation can improve the efficiency of infrastructure investment and help reduce the widening gap between demand and supply for basic infrastructure, the shift from public to private provision involves many risks and must be carefully managed and prepared.



Seminar discussions focused on:

