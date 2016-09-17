Investissement

Roundtable on the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises and the Law

 

17 September 2016 9.30 - 17.15 Washington DC ‌

 

Co-hosted by George Washington University Law School, the International Bar Association and the OECD, this event brought together legal practitioners and experts on the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises to discuss how international standards on responsible business conduct are impacting legal practice and how legal tools can be used to strengthen ethical business practices throughout global supply chains

 

Programme outline

  • Introduction to the OECD Guidelines and the National Contact Points mechanism

  • Regulating supply chain due diligence

  • Business, corruption and human rights: the role of the OECD Guidelines and implications for legal practitioners

  • National Contact Points and legal remedies

  • Keynote address by David W. Rivkin: The IBA and responsible business conduct

  • Drawing from legal concepts in analysing expectations under the OECD Guidelines

  • The future of the OECD Guidelines

 

MEETING DOCUMENTS

Draft agenda

Implementing the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises: The National Contact Points from 2000 to 2015, OECD (2016)

Competition law and responsible business conduct, OECD (2015)

Investment treaty law, sustainable development and responsible business conduct: A fact finding survey, OECD (2014)


VENUE

The Faculty Conference Center, George Washington University Law School, 2000 H Street, NW, Washington, DC

 

LINKS

OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises

OECD Anti-Bribery Convention

George Washington University Law School

International Bar Association

 

 

