Co-hosted by George Washington University Law School, the International Bar Association and the OECD, this event brought together legal practitioners and experts on the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises to discuss how international standards on responsible business conduct are impacting legal practice and how legal tools can be used to strengthen ethical business practices throughout global supply chains
Programme outline
MEETING DOCUMENTS
Implementing the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises: The National Contact Points from 2000 to 2015, OECD (2016)
Competition law and responsible business conduct, OECD (2015)
Investment treaty law, sustainable development and responsible business conduct: A fact finding survey, OECD (2014)
VENUE
The Faculty Conference Center, George Washington University Law School, 2000 H Street, NW, Washington, DC
