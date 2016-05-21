This event to launch to 2016 edition of the OECD Business and Finance Outlook was opened by Angel Gurría, OECD Secretary-General, with keynote addresses by Ana Botín, Group Executive Chairman of Banco Santander, and Ignazio Visco, Governor of Banca d’Italia.

The launch was immediately followed by a high-level roundtable on "Doing Business in a Fragmented World" to debate the issues raised in the Outlook.

Agenda and speaker biographies

Opening remarks by Angel Gurría

Keynote address by Ana Botín

Keynote address by Ignazio Visco

OECD Business and Finance Outlook

Highlights booklet

09/06/2016 - Tackling policy fragmentation: the key to getting onto a path of rapid and sustainable productivity growth

27/05/2016 - The size of the reversal of the supercycle is bigger than you think: And too big to be dealt with by monetary policy in advanced economies

21/05/2016 - What is blocking business investment and productivity growth?