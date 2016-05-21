|
This event to launch to 2016 edition of the OECD Business and Finance Outlook was opened by Angel Gurría, OECD Secretary-General, with keynote addresses by Ana Botín, Group Executive Chairman of Banco Santander, and Ignazio Visco, Governor of Banca d’Italia.
The launch was immediately followed by a high-level roundtable on "Doing Business in a Fragmented World" to debate the issues raised in the Outlook.
Opening remarks by Angel Gurría
Keynote address by Ignazio Visco
OECD Business and Finance Outlook
09/06/2016 - Tackling policy fragmentation: the key to getting onto a path of rapid and sustainable productivity growth
27/05/2016 - The size of the reversal of the supercycle is bigger than you think: And too big to be dealt with by monetary policy in advanced economies
21/05/2016 - What is blocking business investment and productivity growth?
SPEAKERS
Manuel Aguilera-Verduzco, Chief Economist, MAPFRE
Ana Botín, Group Executive Chairman, Banco Santander
Adrian Blundell-Wignall, Special Advisor to the Secretary-General on Financial Markets; Director, Directorate for Financial and Enterprise Affairs, OECD
Phyllis Borzi, US Assistant Secretary of Labor
Claudio Dicembrino, Chief Economist, Enel Group
Luca Garavoglia, Chairman, Company Davide Campari
Angel Gurría, Secretary-General,OECD
Philip Lowe, FTI Consulting
Mark Pieth, Professor of Criminal Law, Chairman of the Board, Basel Institute on Governance, Faculty of Law, University of Basel
Felix Steffek, University Lecturer, Faculty of Law, University of Cambridge, Senior Member, Newnham College
Giada Vercelli, Euromoney (Moderator)
Ignazio Visco, Governor, Banca d’Italia
