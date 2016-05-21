Investissement

Launch of the OECD Business and Finance Outlook

 

9 June 2016 OECD Conference Centre, Paris

PROGRAMME   WEBCAST

This event to launch to 2016 edition of the OECD Business and Finance Outlook was opened by Angel Gurría, OECD Secretary-General, with keynote addresses by Ana Botín, Group Executive Chairman of Banco Santander, and Ignazio Visco, Governor of Banca d’Italia.

The launch was immediately followed by a high-level roundtable on "Doing Business in a Fragmented World" to debate the issues raised in the Outlook.

Agenda and speaker biographies

Opening remarks by Angel Gurría

Keynote address by Ana Botín

Keynote address by Ignazio Visco

OECD Business and Finance Outlook

Highlights booklet

09/06/2016 - Tackling policy fragmentation: the key to getting onto a path of rapid and sustainable productivity growth

27/05/2016 - The size of the reversal of the supercycle is bigger than you think: And too big to be dealt with by monetary policy in advanced economies

21/05/2016 - What is blocking business investment and productivity growth?

 

Business and Finance Scoreboard

The OECD Business and Finance Scoreboard is a sister publication to the OECD Business and Finance Outlook. It contains indicators and data that support analysis of developments in the financial markets and corporate sector.

 

 

 

 

SPEAKERS

Manuel Aguilera-Verduzco, Chief Economist, MAPFRE

Ana Botín, Group Executive Chairman, Banco Santander

Adrian Blundell-Wignall, Special Advisor to the Secretary-General on Financial Markets; Director, Directorate for Financial and Enterprise Affairs, OECD

Phyllis Borzi, US Assistant Secretary of Labor

Claudio Dicembrino, Chief Economist, Enel Group

Luca Garavoglia, Chairman, Company Davide Campari

Angel Gurría, Secretary-General,OECD

Philip Lowe, FTI Consulting

Mark Pieth, Professor of Criminal Law, Chairman of the Board, Basel Institute on Governance, Faculty of Law, University of Basel

Felix Steffek, University Lecturer, Faculty of Law, University of Cambridge, Senior Member, Newnham College

Giada Vercelli, Euromoney (Moderator)

Ignazio Visco, Governor, Banca d’Italia

 

The 2015 OECD Business and Finance Outlook looked at the way in which companies, banks, institutional investors and shadow banking intermediaries have been operating in the low growth and low interest rate environment and the build-up of risks in the financial ‌‌system. The "promises" of growth, employment, and retirement income are seen to be at risk in the absence of policy actions.

2015 launch and high-level roundtable

 

Documents connexes

 

Also AvailableEgalement disponible(s)