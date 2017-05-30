‌ ‌‌ Date of publication

2016 Scoreboard

2016 Scoreboard

Download the pdf 30/05/2017 - The OECD Business and Finance Scoreboard accompanies the OECD Business and Finance Outlook by providing a commented overview of selected indicators and data related to corporate performance, banking, capital markets, pensions and investments. While some of the indicators and developments are subject to in-depth analysis in the Outlook, others appear only in the Scoreboard, giving the reader complementary information and additional opportunities for analysis. The Scoreboard includes data and analysis both for OECD non-OECD countries. It focuses on developments relating to: Publicly listed companies, using a dataset of 11 000 large listed companies

Market-based financing, using data from almost 340 000 individual public equity and corporate bond transactions

Foreign direct investment activity, applying state-of-the-art methodology developed by the OECD

Pension funds, building on original data provided by national authorities

The banking sector, providing a set of accounting and market-based indicators The Scoreboard makes use of data that is collected directly by the OECD as well as calculations that are based on information available in different external databases. A detailed description of the methodology for data collection and analysis is provided in the annex.



