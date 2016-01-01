7 April 2014 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands



The OECD-Risklab-APG Workshop on pension fund regulation and long-term investment was held on 7 April 2014 in Amsterdam. Discussions focused on:

- Long-term pension investment strategies under risk-based regulation

- Does regulation matter? Riskiness and procyclicality in pension asset allocation

- Regulatory challenges for long-term illiquid assets

Participants included representatives from pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and asset managers as well as officials and experts from ministries of finance, central banks and international organisations.

This event builds into the OECD Project on Institutional Investors and Long-Term Investment and G20-OECD work on long-term financing.

View all presentations on SlideShare