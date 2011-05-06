Investissement

Forum on implementing due diligence in the 3Ts and Gold supply chains

 

5th meeting of the ICGLR-OECD-UN GoE multi-stakeholder forum

2-3 May 2013 - OECD Conference Centre, Paris, France

 

Over 300 participants from OECD, African, partner countries, business and civil society groups attended this forum which was held to facilitate constructive discussion around workable approaches for due diligence implementation in the tin, tantalum and tungsten (3Ts), and gold supply chain.
 

Meeting highlights:

  • Approval of the composition of the Multi-Stakeholder Steering Group which represents interested stakeholders from OECD and non-OECD countries, industry and civil society;
  • Launch of the gold implementation programme;
  • Support of the Guidance as a benchmark for a possible EU initiative on minerals from conflict affected areas;
  • Progress reports on the growing uptake of the OECD Guidance;
  • Discussion on increasing due diligence outreach and awareness efforts and the need for more action in non–OECD countries;
  • Agreement that continued donor support was needed for implementation (ICGLR framework) and in active government-level engagement with non-adherent countries.

This meeting was jointly organised by the OECD, the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region, and the United Nations Group of Experts on the Democratic Republic of Congo.
 

PRIOR EVENTS 

4th meeting of the ICGLR-OECD-UN forum on implementing due diligence in the 3Ts and Gold supply chains, Paris, 28-30 November 2012

3rd ICGLR-OECD-UN meeting on implementing due diligence recommendations for responsible mineral supply chains, Paris, 3-4 May 2012

2nd meeting of the ICGLR-OECD-UN multi-stakeholder forum on implementation of due diligence for responsible mineral supply chains, Paris, 29-30 November 2011

ICGLR-OECD-UN Meeting on implementing due diligence recommendations for responsible mineral supply chains, Paris, 5-6 May 2011

  

New entrance to the OECD and the Conference Centre. To the left, the historic Chateau de la Muette, to the right, the modern entrance to the OECD. ©OECD Photo
MEETING DOCUMENTS

Draft annotated agenda [en français]

Proposed activities for the implementation of the Gold Supplement [en français]

Long term governance arrangement for the implementation of the Guidance

Final upstream 3Ts report [en français]

Final downstream 3Ts report

List of lessons learnt on interpreting and applying the 3Ts Supplement [en français]

Draft tool on outreach in China [en français]

Public consultation on a possible EU initiative on responsible sourcing of minerals [pdf en français]
 
 

DOCUMENTS AND LINKS

OECD Due Diligence Guidance homepage

 
Gold Supplement (pdf)  Version française (pdf)


Simplified guide to the Due Diligence Guidance
English | French | Lingala | Mandarin | Swahili

 
How the Guidance was developed


OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises


OECD Risk Awareness Tool for Multinational Enterprises in Weak Governance Zones

 


 

